Saltmarble (SML) 24 Hour Volume Tops $577,366.00

Saltmarble (SML) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $12.25 or 0.00063713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $64.07 million and approximately $577,366.00 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.08 or 0.28001211 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 12.23606441 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $594,037.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

