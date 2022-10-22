Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

