Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
Further Reading
