Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03), with a volume of 172,646 shares changing hands.
Savannah Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company has a market cap of £43.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.53.
About Savannah Resources
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
