SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $309.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $309.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $362.13.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.