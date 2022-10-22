Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 160

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from CHF 165 to CHF 160 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

OTCMKTS SHLAF traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $154.34. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.63. Schindler has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $279.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

