Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 546,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 158,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHF stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

