Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,112. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

