Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $44.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.