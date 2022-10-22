Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 30,227 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Paychex accounts for 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Paychex by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.16. 1,263,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.