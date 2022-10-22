Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.07 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Celanese by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 71,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Celanese by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 368.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.78. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

