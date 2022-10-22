Sciencast Management LP Invests $3.13 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.55. 3,254,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,296. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

