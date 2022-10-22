Sciencast Management LP Invests $3.81 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Workday accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $17,139,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

WDAY traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,059. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -191.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

