Sciencast Management LP Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Eaton makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Up 3.0 %

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.33. 2,346,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,680. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

