Sciencast Management LP Purchases 32,691 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 240.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DVN traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. 11,214,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,222,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

