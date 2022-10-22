Sciencast Management LP Purchases 4,310 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 708.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 32.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 590,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Paycom Software by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.01. 299,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day moving average of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.67.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

