Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $72.82. 6,449,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,067. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

