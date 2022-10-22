Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 145.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Booking by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,512.45.

BKNG traded up $49.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,822.79. 307,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,161. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,843.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,969.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

