Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. 4,198,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,370. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

