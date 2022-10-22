Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.70 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 246.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 543,433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10,867.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 459,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after acquiring an additional 237,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.