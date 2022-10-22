Sciencast Management LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 159.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of AME traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.18. 1,150,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,302. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

