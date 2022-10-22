Scotiabank Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$10.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSH.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.79.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$8.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 412.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$8.09 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 3,050.00%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

