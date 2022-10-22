Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 454.50 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 458.50 ($5.54). 107,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 196,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.64).

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £808.34 million and a P/E ratio of 487.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 474.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 479.82.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

