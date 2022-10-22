Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 1.9 %

SHIP opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

