Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 1.9 %
SHIP opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
