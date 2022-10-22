Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.75 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $4,506.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00134798 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00262019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00604699 USD and is down -13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,813.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

