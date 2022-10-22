SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and $2.41 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.23 or 0.27987891 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

