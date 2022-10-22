SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

