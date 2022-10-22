Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRE. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $142.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

