Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.50

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.56). Senior shares last traded at GBX 127.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 65,573 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Senior Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £525.11 million and a PE ratio of 4,173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.50.

Senior Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Senior

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

In other Senior news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,551.96).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

