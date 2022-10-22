Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,395.13.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,301.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,201.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

