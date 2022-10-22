Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $239.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.31.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.