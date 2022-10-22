Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $264.35 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

