Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

