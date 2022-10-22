Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

