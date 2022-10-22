Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.00 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.