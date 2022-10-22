Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $599,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.94.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

