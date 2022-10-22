Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

