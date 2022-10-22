Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.52.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

