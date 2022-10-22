Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APD opened at $241.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.