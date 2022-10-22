Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EL opened at $201.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.96 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

