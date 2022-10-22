Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

