Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

