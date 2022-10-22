Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

