Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.39.

SHOP stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 163.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

