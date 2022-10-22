Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMMNY. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.70.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 0.5 %

SMMNY stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

