Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 5.5 %
SVM stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Silvercorp Metals news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 98,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,844.86.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.
