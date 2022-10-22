Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,049,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after purchasing an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

