Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Simmons First National by 53.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

