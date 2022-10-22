Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,958,024.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,060 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.