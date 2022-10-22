SingularityNET Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $55.61 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003234 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

